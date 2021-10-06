UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Sincere Efforts For Uplift Of South Punjab: Minister Dr Shabbir Ali Qureshi

Minister of State for Housing and Works Dr Shabbir Ali Qureshi on Wednesday said the incumbent government was making sincere efforts for uplift of south Punjab

Addressing a ceremony in Chowk Sarwar Shah, on Wednesday he said new universities, hospitals and many other projects were being introduced in the region.

The government was committed to address deprivations in the area. All possible efforts were being taken in this regard. The minister of stated also observed that the whole world was facing inflation due COVID.

However, Pakistan remained less affected due to proper measures timely taken by the government.

Divisional Vice Chairman Ulema Mashaikh Al-Shaikh Abu Huraira urged people to establish unity among their ranks to foil conspiracies.

Local notables also attended the event.

