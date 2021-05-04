UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Sincere Efforts For Welfare Of Less Privileged Strata Of Society: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:09 AM

Govt making sincere efforts for welfare of less privileged strata of society: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the present government stood committed to the welfare of the underprivileged strata of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the present government stood committed to the welfare of the underprivileged strata of society.

Talking to the media here, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working hard to materialize the dream of construction of low-cost houses into reality.

Dr Firdous said that 133 sites had been identified across the province for Prime Minister's affordable housing scheme and 54 locations had also been chosen in the first phase for the construction of houses. The work would be started on a priority basis at 32 sites, she said.

The Special Assistant said the Punjab government had provided Rs 3 billion for the development work of this scheme. She said the monthly installment of the house would be around Rs 10,000. The house size had been increased from 3 marlas to 3.5 marlas on the directions of CM, she added.

Dr Firdous said work was in progress on this project in Sargodha while the scheme was being started in 10 tehsils including Chiniot, Lahore, DG Khan, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khanewal and others.

She said in the first phase, more than 10,000 houses would be constructed for low-income families in 32 tehsils of Punjab. The construction of affordable houses for the low-income people was the flagship programme of the PTI government and the journalist community could also benefit from this scheme, she said.

The SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had taken notice of the Sialkot incident and sought a report and also directed an impartial inquiry in this regard. Every aspect of the incident would be investigated and an inquiry report would be submitted to Chief Minister, she said.

She said the matter related to public relief was mismanaged in Sialkot and the Chief Secretary Punjab was also misbriefed about the incident.

The Special Assistant said that Chief Minister had expressed displeasure over long queues of people for sugar in Ramadan bazaars.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that bureaucracy and the public representatives were two important pillars of the government as both wanted to provide relief to the people.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Chiniot Sargodha Progress Sialkot Khanewal Khushab Mianwali Media From Government Billion Ramadan Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

11 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

Electoral reforms indispensable: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago

Chad ex-president urges junta to include rebels in ..

2 minutes ago

Motorists must show patience before Iftar: CTO

2 minutes ago

Fake police officer held

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.