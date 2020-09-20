UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Sincere Efforts To Eradicate Polio: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq said on Sunday the government was making sincere efforts for the eradication of polio from the country.

He stated this after inaugurating a three-day anti-polio drive at Jaunpar Basti on Kashmir Road Paka Garha-Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, CEO District Health Authority Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhalli were also present on the occasion.

He said that it was the prime obligation of every individual to play pivotal role in polio eradication.

Briefing on the occasion, CEO District Health Authority Dr Aslam Chaudhry and DHO Dr. Afzal Bhalli said that 670,190 children under five yeas of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district during the campaign.

They said the health department had constituted 1320 special teams, out of which 1120 teams will go door-to-door in houses and schools, 132 fixed teams at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 68 transit and mobile teams will give anti-polio vaccine to children at different places in the district.

