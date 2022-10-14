Govt making sincere efforts to trace & resolve issues of children with dyslexia: Zeb Jaffar

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Zeb Jaffar has said that government is making sincere efforts for early diagnosis of dyslexia at initial stage among children in order to improve their learning abilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Training Ms Zeb Jaffar has said that government is making sincere efforts for early diagnosis of dyslexia at initial stage among children in order to improve their learning abilities.

She said that early diagnosis of dyslexia in children can reduce their reading, writing and learning difficulties in class rooms.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Parliamentary Secretary for Education said that dyslexia is a disease due to which a child face permanent difficulty in reading, writing, remembering a word, or paying attention to the words.

"Necessary legislation has been made and bill has been passed in the Senate of Pakistan in this regard while teachers will be given special training to trace and address the issues of such children" she told the media persons.

"This disease is related to the brain and its performance, but it is not related to intelligence. It is an invisible problem and sufferers are also unable to express their feelings" she informed.

She said that in such cases, the parents force their children to learn by giving them examples of other children.

"Dyslexia can be one of the many causes of a child's learning difficulties" she added.

She said the purpose of the necessary legislation regarding dyslexia is that when a child enters the school, at the same time, parents will be given a questionnaire to assess such students.

If a child is suffering from this disease, special attention would be given to him so that he/she may faces minimum difficulties while studying.

She said that teachers are being trained to trace such students and pay attention on them in learning during class rooms.

"Most of the children suffering from this disease face problems in English and Mathematics so we will train the teachers of these two subjects" she said.

She said that according to the United Nations report, 20 percent of children in every class suffer from this disease, while the number of these students across globe is 12 percent.

Teachers will teach these children along with regular children but they will repeat their lesson for dyslexia students.

She said that she herself has been a victim of this disease but with the better environment, encouragement from parents and teachers, she achieved her goals.

She said that this is a problem that affects 5 to 10 percent of the world's population due to which their lives become more difficult every day because the pressure of parents and teachers on them increases with the passage of time.

In such a case, it is necessary that we consciously try to understand the life of these children and people suffering from this disease and the situation they face, she added.