Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said the incumbent government was making efforts to steer out country from the economic crises.

The PML-N led coalition government was busy in preparation of a new budget under difficult situation to provide maximum relief to masses, he said, while talking to a private news channel.

He agreed that the country was under severe grip of inflation as the government was utilizing all its resources to bring it down so that the relief can be provided to the people .

He apprised the upcoming budget being prepared while keeping the lower middle class problems into consideration for upcoming fiscal year, so that they can meet the demand to fulfill their basic necessities.

He further said the new upcoming budget would be a business friendly.

Zubair also held previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accountable for the economic mess, while using "religious card" in an effort to get public sympathies.