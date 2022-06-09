UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Strenuous Efforts To Resolve Economic Crisis: Muhammad Zubair

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday said the incumbent government was making efforts to steer out country from the economic crises.

The PML-N led coalition government was busy in preparation of a new budget under difficult situation to provide maximum relief to masses, he said, while talking to a private news channel.

He agreed that the country was under severe grip of inflation as the government was utilizing all its resources to bring it down so that the relief can be provided to the people .

He apprised the upcoming budget being prepared while keeping the lower middle class problems into consideration for upcoming fiscal year, so that they can meet the demand to fulfill their basic necessities.

He further said the new upcoming budget would be a business friendly.

Zubair also held previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accountable for the economic mess, while using "religious card" in an effort to get public sympathies.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bil ..

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bilateral trade with Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrati ..

British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrations begins in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize fo ..

Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize for blasphemous comments

12 minutes ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

12 minutes ago
 President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advi ..

President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advisor

13 minutes ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.