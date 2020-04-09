UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Strenuous Efforts To Save Nation From Corona; Federal Parliamentary Secretary For Railways Mian Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:26 PM

Govt making strenuous efforts to save nation from corona; Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making strenuous efforts to protect the entire nation from corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan is making strenuous efforts to protect the entire nation from corona virus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that the incumbent government was active to deal with corona virus pandemic, besides accelerating the pace of national development.

He said that the Corona Relief Tiger Force was a revolutionary step of Prime Minister as youth plays vital role to overcome hardships.

He said that doctors and paramedics were fighting against corona on front line and the entire nation presents salute to their noble and unprecedented services.

He said that PM Imran Khan was committed for national progress and prosperity.All political parties as well as political pundits should forge unity and stand with government to drag the country out of corona crisis, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Progress All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Sa ..

12 minutes ago

Giggs, Salgado and Felix join growing list of foot ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Prosecution Requests Banning Online Commun ..

1 second ago

NCPC, EPD distribute maks, sanitizer in hospitals, ..

3 seconds ago

Russian Football Official Refutes Reports of Fewer ..

17 seconds ago

Assange's Mother, Australian Lawmakers Urge for Hi ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.