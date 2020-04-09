Govt making strenuous efforts to save nation from corona; Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making strenuous efforts to protect the entire nation from corona virus pandemic

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that the incumbent government was active to deal with corona virus pandemic, besides accelerating the pace of national development.

He said that the Corona Relief Tiger Force was a revolutionary step of Prime Minister as youth plays vital role to overcome hardships.

He said that doctors and paramedics were fighting against corona on front line and the entire nation presents salute to their noble and unprecedented services.

He said that PM Imran Khan was committed for national progress and prosperity.All political parties as well as political pundits should forge unity and stand with government to drag the country out of corona crisis, he added.