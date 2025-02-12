Govt. Making Tedious Efforts To Achieve Sustainable Economic Growth: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted his government's tedious efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth based on enhanced productivity and industrial buildup.
The prime minister made these opening remarks at the meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by him where he referred to his interaction with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Dubai who appreciated team Pakistan for its commendable efforts in implementing the IMF programme and amicably achieving economic indicators.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the appreciation of the IMF chief was encouraging who praised the dedication of Pakistan economic team engaged in implementing the IMF programme.
He added that the country witnessed a remarkable surge in foreign remittances that demonstrated the trust of the overseas Pakistanis in the current government.
The prime minister mentioned his father's example for hard work who always emphasised upon him and his elder brother for serving the nation with unmatched passion and relentless effort and reinvigorate their passion in testing times with self motivation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also commented on his interactions with the heads of states of UAE, Sri Lanka and global investors. He informed that he had a detailed interaction with the President of UAE featuring fruitful discussion on foreign investment prospects in Pakistan where the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also present.
"Pakistan has presented the Palestine case in a befitting manner at the Dubai Summit as 50,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed which is a great tragedy," the prime minister said.
He commented on the Libya Boat incident and regretted that many precious lives were lost. He directed the quarters concerned to ensure that this heinous crime come to an end.
While reprimanding the irresponsible statements of the Israeli prime minister, the prime minister said that Pakistan would continue to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He mentioned that the Turkish President was arriving in Pakistan on his two-day official visit later on the day.
Prime Minister Sharif said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a great leader of the Muslim Ummah who always supported Pakistan.
