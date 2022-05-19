UrduPoint.com

Govt Makings All-out Efforts To Address Power Outages Issue: Khurram Dastagir Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Govt makings all-out efforts to address power outages issue: Khurram Dastagir Khan

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said the government was making all-out efforts to address the power outages issue in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said the government was making all-out efforts to address the power outages issue in the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, he said the current energy crisis was due to the mismanagement and bad governance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, which had neither made payment to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) nor arranged fuel, including coal, LNG and furnace oil for power plants timely.

He said as many as four additional cargo ships of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), besides five of furnace oil had been arranged by the present government to address the fuel shortage for power plants.

The government would procure more loads of furnace oil and RLNG to provide electricity to the people at affordable rates, he added.

He said RLNG-based Havelo Bahadur Shah Power Plant had to be shut down for necessary maintenance, which also caused increase in the electricity load-shedding. It would be made operationalized in a few days, he added.

Moreover, the minister said, a coal-based plant was also being revived after removing a technical fault, which would not only add more electricity to the system but also help improve power situation in the country.

Khurram said the current power outages were for a few days and would be curtailed shortly.

He said zero load management was carried out from May 1-12 on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The prices of imported fuels, including Refined Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), coal and furnace oil had witnessed sharp increase in the international market, which would not likely to plunge in next 6 months.

The minister said the circular debt has also risen to Rs 2,460 billion, which was almost half of it during the last PML-N government.

He said in the past neither attention was given to power pilferage nor steps were taken for enhancing revenue collection by the power distribution companies (DISCOs). The present government was going to enhance the efficiency of DISCOs, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Energy Crisis Oil May Gas Market From Government Loads Limited Billion

Recent Stories

China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive D ..

China Calls on EU, NATO to Conduct Comprehensive Dialogue With Russia - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

PIA to start direct flight operation to Damascus

1 minute ago
 Court dismisses application for age determination ..

Court dismisses application for age determination of Dua Zehra

1 minute ago
 ASI suspended on corruption charges

ASI suspended on corruption charges

1 minute ago
 US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill 86-11, Se ..

US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill 86-11, Sending Measure to Biden for Fin ..

1 minute ago
 Railways DS Lahore visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowa ..

Railways DS Lahore visits Wazirabad-Sialkot-Narowal section

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.