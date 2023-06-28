Open Menu

Govt Makings All Out Efforts To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Govt makings all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government is making all possible efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply in minimum line loss areas during Eid-ul Azha.

Around 76 percent of feeders were included in minimum losses category areas, tweeted the Ministry of Energy.

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir has also alerted power distribution companies that normal load management would continue in high losses areas, it further said.

