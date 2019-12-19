UrduPoint.com
Govt, Masses Responsible For Strengthening National Institutions: Faisal Vowda

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:19 PM

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Thursday said that government and the masses were responsible for strengthening the national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Thursday said that government and the masses were responsible for strengthening the national institutions.

It was the duty of incumbent government and the people to stand behind the national institutions including "Judiciary and Army" to achieve progress and prosperity for the country, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Commenting on verdict of the court against Pervez Musharraf, he said a supreme judicial council would look into the matter.

He was of the view that those elements had enjoyed the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) in the past, should have been awarded punishment as per law.

Faisal Vowda said that General (Retd), Pervez Musharraf was availing medical treatment abroad due to illness. In reply to a question about language of the court, he said it was human rights matter.

