Govt May Detain JUI-F Chief, Top Leaders If Talks Fail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks fail

The reports suggest that JUI-F Chief Fazl ur Rehman and minimum eight top leaders of the party may be arrested.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-21th Oct, 2019) In order to stop Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from hollding Azadi March in Islamabad, the Federal governemnt in a high level meeting decided to take all possible steps including detention of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

According to media reports, the government decided to detain Maulana Fazl, fearing that the JUI-F would create unrest in the country under a hidden agenda. Their arrest, the sources said, would be made only if the government's talks with the JUI-F failed.


"Possibility is that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will be arrested during the last four days of ongoinng month," said the sources adding that "preferably on Oct 26,".

It may be mentioned here that it will be Friday on 25th of October and the government did not want to arrest Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on Friday because the party may use the strength of mosques.

The sources said that at least 8 top leaders of the JUI-F would be detailed under 16 MPO for 30 to 90 days.

They said the lists had been prepared by the provincial and federal law enforcement agencies on direction of the ministry of interior. They also said that if the ministry of Interior approved decision of taking legal action against ‘Ansar-ul-Islam’ the ban on supposedly militant wing of the JUI-F would be put in place whcih was likely on October 26.

"The government would use all resources to keep peace and would adopt a multi-dimensional crackdown on the JUI-F if its leadership went forward to pursue thier plan of "dharna". The mobile phone service, they hinted, might be suspended in specific areas of the provincial capital, in Khyber PakhtunKhawa and partialy in Punjab during the crackdown on the JUI activities and leadership.

In Islamabad, the sources said, the phone service would be blocked on Oct 30 and would be restored soon but the final plan had yet to be chalked out by the local Islamabad administration.

