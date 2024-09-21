Govt measures show positive signs in each sector: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the positive indicators show the remarkable achievements of the present government in every sector and the country is moving in the right direction.

Addressing the participants of the "Cycle For Life" rally held in collaboration with the Mujahid Group Of Industries, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khubaib Foundation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Islamabad Administration, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Cycling Association, he said that the objective of the rally was to promote environmental preservation, raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and engage youth in healthy activities.

Rana said that the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was advancing towards the path of development and growth in the exports of textiles and Information technology, increase in the stock exchange index, and growth in other sectors reflected the result-oriented policies of the government.

The Chairman added that PM Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the National Volunteer Core to include the youth in the policy-making, development and governance engagements.

Mashhood said that Pakistan has talented youth and a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development. “We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields and they have to "Say no to drugs".

He said that the Green Youth Movement (GYM) an initiative of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme was creating awareness and sensitizing Youth about the effects of climate change.

“By harnessing the youth's creativity, energy, and commitment, we can drive meaningful change and create a legacy of sustainability for future generations, “he added.

The Chairman PMYP added that Pakistan produces less than 1 percent of the world's carbon footprint and was suffering the biggest consequences of climate change which needed to be addressed with the help of the World Climate Change Organizations.

Mashhood said that PMYP had taken various initiatives in the fields of education, technical education, arts and culture, sports, science, math, innovation awards and others to empower youth.

Many youths besides parliamentarians, journalists, sportsmen, and others participated in the cycle rally.