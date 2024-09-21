Govt Measures Show Positive Signs In Each Sector: Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 04:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the positive indicators show the remarkable achievements of the present government in every sector and the country is moving in the right direction.
Addressing the participants of the "Cycle For Life" rally held in collaboration with the Mujahid Group Of Industries, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khubaib Foundation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Islamabad Administration, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Cycling Association, he said that the objective of the rally was to promote environmental preservation, raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and engage youth in healthy activities.
Rana said that the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was advancing towards the path of development and growth in the exports of textiles and Information technology, increase in the stock exchange index, and growth in other sectors reflected the result-oriented policies of the government.
The Chairman added that PM Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the National Volunteer Core to include the youth in the policy-making, development and governance engagements.
Mashhood said that Pakistan has talented youth and a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development. “We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields and they have to "Say no to drugs".
He said that the Green Youth Movement (GYM) an initiative of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme was creating awareness and sensitizing Youth about the effects of climate change.
“By harnessing the youth's creativity, energy, and commitment, we can drive meaningful change and create a legacy of sustainability for future generations, “he added.
The Chairman PMYP added that Pakistan produces less than 1 percent of the world's carbon footprint and was suffering the biggest consequences of climate change which needed to be addressed with the help of the World Climate Change Organizations.
Mashhood said that PMYP had taken various initiatives in the fields of education, technical education, arts and culture, sports, science, math, innovation awards and others to empower youth.
Many youths besides parliamentarians, journalists, sportsmen, and others participated in the cycle rally.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris continue to suffer under Indian occupation as 'world observes day of peace': report22 seconds ago
-
Sargodha police releases performance report1 minute ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 minute ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms commitment to peace11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to justice, democracy11 minutes ago
-
FBR sets Sept 30 deadline for income tax returns, no extension to be granted: Spokesperson11 minutes ago
-
700 kanal state and reclaimed in Khanewal21 minutes ago
-
House gutted21 minutes ago
-
'Qawwal Maqbool Sabri' remembered on his 13th death anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
25 booked for attacking police31 minutes ago
-
Citizens appreciate govt’s move to lower fuel prices31 minutes ago