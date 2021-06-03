Govt measures to protect eco-system yielding desired results: SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said that the government was adopting series of measures to protect the eco-system which were yielding desired results besides earning good name for the PTI led government internationally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said that the government was adopting series of measures to protect the eco-system which were yielding desired results besides earning good name for the PTI led government internationally.

He said that the efforts were being made to increase the protected area by upto 15 percent as the innovative instruments were being used to protect the eco-system.

Addressing a seminar through the video-link organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) titled, 'financing arrangements for ecosystem restoration' in connection with the World Environment Day falling on June 5, held at Government College University here, he said that the government was focusing on nature based solutions for ecosystem restoration to benefit people and the planet.

He revealed that last week Pakistan floated worth $500 million green euro bonds. "The resources generated through these bonds will be used to provide green energy. Similarly, Pakistan set up Ecosystem Restoration Fund which will create 200,000 green jobs," he added.

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was going to start dialogues with some bilateral lenders for debt for nature swap, adding that Pakistan would be the first country to go for this financial instrument for their nature performance.

He said it was Pakistan's honor to host global celebrations in recognition to its promising interventions for preserving ecosystem.

On June 4 the official launching of the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration would take place from the UN platform, he added.

Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said the country's contribution to the world air pollution was negligible but it was in the top five most affected countries due to climate change.

The minister said that the world community was acknowledging Pakistan for its commitment and efforts made to protect the environment.

He said the PTI had converted 150 million hectares into green lands and aimed to move to 30% green energy. He said aquifer in Lahore was depleting and to refill it was important to create lake around Lahore.

He said Lahore city's habitat had changed significantly however, it would be the first city to monetize water to manage its wastage.

He said green financing was growing faster as within next two years it would cover the market of 2 trillion. "In Lahore, smog was a major concern. We, by declaring smog as a calamity, put restriction on traditional method brick kilns and shifted them to latest zig-zag technology," he said.

The minister revealed that the Punjab Environment Endowment Fund had been established and five billion rupees had been allocated for it.

Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri said that Pakistan despite being one of the least polluter countries had been facing the brunt of climate change. "This is duty of polluters to pay for ecosystem restoration; Pakistan calls for green climate fund and thinking of initiating debt swap for nature performance," he said.

Suleri further said, "Pakistan would be working with countries and the United Nations to initiate nature performance bonds as our performance to protect nature is visible now in terms of 10 billion tree tsunami." He said any government alone could not achieve the goal rather everyone have to play role in this connection, as it was a shared responsibility, adding that public private partnership was also a need of the hour. He said that the Punjab government was adopting effective measures to protect the environment.

Provincial Minister EPD Muhammad Rizwan during his address said the PTI government had been making serious efforts to tackle environmental pollution and today it was a matter of great pride that the international community had given environmental leadership to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that specific rules had been formulated for the industry and other departments for the first time by any government.

The minister stressed that any government alone could not meet the situation rather every individual realizing his responsibility, have to play role in keeping the environment clean and protected.

Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Bushra Mirza, VC Government College University Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, and others also spoke on the occasion.