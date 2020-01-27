Govt-Media role imperative for ensuring uniform development of society-Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Monday said that government and press are two important pillars of the state and their strong bondage was a must for ensuring administration of justice, transparency, resolution of public problems and implementation of developmental schemes

Chief Minister expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at the oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club here at CM Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai, Adviser to Chief Minister on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir, Provincial Minister for Information, Imtiaz Shah, President Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah and media men were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said a strong liaison exists between media and the government, this connection needs to be made more stronger through mutual cooperation and support.

He stressed upon media persons to convey to masses developmental schemes being launched by government in regard with implementation of vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan of making Pakistan a prosperous country.

He also stressed media men to continue their work with honesty of pointing out shortcomings of government representatives and departments.

"Positive criticism from media would be considered as an advise and accepted as guideline for streamlining implementation system," Mahmood Khan remarked.

He said people at helm of affairs are human beings and can commit mistakes which needs to be pointed out by media which plays role of monitor.

While referring to demands made by President Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah in his welcome address, Chief Minister held out assurance of complete implementation of his directives issued earlier regarding provision of plots to media persons of Peshawar in Prime Minister's Apna Ghar Scheme.

He said he has already made a committed with newsmen of Peshawar and will stand by it of providing plots to all the members of Peshawar Press Club.

Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of Rs. 15 million to President PPC, Syed Bukhar Shah as a one time grant for Peshawar Press Club by KP government.

Earlier, he also informed newsmen that KP government has approved doubling of annual grant of PPC from existing Rs. Three million to Rs. Six million.

He also directed Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM on Merged Districts, Ajmal Wazir to discuss with newsmen about renovation of Peshawar Press Club building which is now in a dilapidated condition.

Chief Minister said any decision after discussion with newsmen about renovation or reconstruction of Press club will be implemented.

There ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor to Chief Minister KP, Ajmal Wazir.