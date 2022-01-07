Govt, media stand inseparable in view of its status as 4th pillar of State: AJK PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that government and media were inseparable in view of the media being the fourth pillar of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that government and media were inseparable in view of the media being the fourth pillar of the state.

He made these remarks while addressing the15th anniversary celebrations of an urdu daily Kashmir Times in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The Prime Minister cut the anniversary cake of the newspaper by expressing his best wishes for the Chief Editor Kashmir Times and Senior Journalist Afzal Butt.

President AKNS Sardar Zahid Tabassum, senior Kashmiri journalist Murtaza Durrani, Secretary National Press Club Anwar Raza, Editor Kashmir Times Abid Abbasi and other senior journalists were also present on this occasion.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmir Times had made its unique place in the media which is commendable. He said that Kashmir Times publishes news keeping in view all the principles of journalism on which the entire team of Kashmir Times deserves congratulations.

He said that the state media was playing a significant role for the betterment of the society in the past and expressed the hope that this tradition would continue in the future as well. The Prime Minister said that the PTI government has full faith in freedom of press and expects all media houses will continue their journalistic services impartially.