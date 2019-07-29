Govt mission to provide best facilities to masses: MNA

Member National Assembly Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema here on Monday expressed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Government would fulfill all promises with masses which were announced during the election campaign and its great mission of incumbent government to provide best facilities

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema here on Monday expressed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI )'s Government would fulfill all promises with masses which were announced during the election campaign and its great mission of incumbent government to provide best facilities.

Talking to media persons, he said that sui gas and electricity being provided to all villages of constituency 91 as per the promise with the locals.

The sui gas project would be completed very soon.