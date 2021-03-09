(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority Chaudhry Latif Nazar Tuesday said all-out resources were being mobilised for resolving individual and collective issues of people as development and provision of relief was among top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to people at FDA Complex here, he said that a number of uplift schemes worth millions of rupees had been completed in the area for provision of basic necessities of life of a common man. He said that he was always ready for the public service missions.

About projects, the MPA said that the work of laying sewerage lines in Yousaf Town, Dawood Nagar, Chishtia Chowk, Najaf Colony, Warispura, Chaudhry Park has been completed besides upgradation of dispensaries, schools, installation of water filtration plants, water supply, construction of carpet roads in streets and adjacent localities of Barkatpura, Shadipura, Dastgeerpura, Nawaz Park, Chishtia Park, Chaudhery Park, Bilal Town, Siddique Nagar, Chamanzar Colony, Karim Town, Haseeb Shaheed Colony, Shehzad Colony, Hussainpura and other areas of the constituency.

He said that durability of the projects and transparency had been especially focused in completion of the projects for extending benefits of these projects for a long time. The MPA said that the government agenda for elimination of the corrupt mafia would be made successful for ensuring utilization of national resources on public welfare schemes.