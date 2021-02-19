Govt mobilizing local community, students for clean, green Pakistan: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said that government was taking measures to involve local community and students of educational institutions for promotion of clean and green Pakistan.

Under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have started the campaign in different parts of the country to achieve the targets of ten billion tree tsunami, he stated in an interview with state television channel.

The PM, he said was leading the program of "Plant for Pakistan Day" and students played active role in that regard, he added.

In reply to a question, SAPM said that concerned departments were choosing the environment friendly trees so that PM's vision for clean and green Pakistan could be made successful.

To another question, he said provincial and Federal governments are engaged in afforestation aimed at creating healthy environment for the future of Pakistan.

The international organizations, he said had also appreciated the efforts of PM Imran Khan taken for clean environment.