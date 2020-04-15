Govt mobilizing resources for financial support: Mian Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that government would mobilize all-out resources for provision of financial support to deserving segment of the society

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he urged the people to adopt all preventive measures as coronavirus pandemic could be defeated only by making collective efforts.

He said that best ever arrangements were being made for distribution of financial aid among deserving segment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said that Ehsas Programme was totally transparent and financial aid was being given only on merit and without discrimination.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced biggest ever financial aid package of the country's history to ease the financial difficulties of poor people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Mian Farrukh said that Under Ahsas Kifalat Programme, financial support is being provided to hundreds of thousand families.

He said that coronavirus was pandemic and each and every person of the society would have to play his role for its complete eradication.

"We can get rid of this pandemic by staying at home and adopting social distance from each other, "he said.