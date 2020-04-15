UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Mobilizing Resources For Financial Support: Mian Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Govt mobilizing resources for financial support: Mian Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that government would mobilize all-out resources for provision of financial support to deserving segment of the society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that government would mobilize all-out resources for provision of financial support to deserving segment of the society.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he urged the people to adopt all preventive measures as coronavirus pandemic could be defeated only by making collective efforts.

He said that best ever arrangements were being made for distribution of financial aid among deserving segment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He said that Ehsas Programme was totally transparent and financial aid was being given only on merit and without discrimination.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced biggest ever financial aid package of the country's history to ease the financial difficulties of poor people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Mian Farrukh said that Under Ahsas Kifalat Programme, financial support is being provided to hundreds of thousand families.

He said that coronavirus was pandemic and each and every person of the society would have to play his role for its complete eradication.

"We can get rid of this pandemic by staying at home and adopting social distance from each other, "he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Punjab All From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

41 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

41 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

56 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

56 minutes ago

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

2 hours ago

More Than 50,000 US Military Personnel Supporting ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.