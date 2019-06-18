UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Modern High School Inauguration On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:23 PM

Govt Modern High School inauguration on Wednesday

Secretary Education Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz will inaugurate newly constructed Government Modern High School, Sukkur on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Secretary education Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz will inaugurate newly constructed Government Modern High school, Sukkur on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that 106 state-of-the-art schools were constructed through $155 million USAID Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP).

Related Topics

Sindh Education Sukkur Government Million

Recent Stories

Gazprom Offers to Ukraine to Relaunch Gas Transit ..

37 seconds ago

Federal govt allocates Rs48bln in PSDP 2019-20 for ..

38 seconds ago

Police responsible for protection of life, proper ..

41 seconds ago

KP cabinet approves budget

44 seconds ago

‘Raasta’ App, providing traffic solutions to n ..

6 minutes ago

UPDATE - Syria Not Striving for Military Confronta ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.