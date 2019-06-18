Govt Modern High School Inauguration On Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:23 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Secretary education Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervaiz will inaugurate newly constructed Government Modern High school, Sukkur on Wednesday.
It is worth mentioning here that 106 state-of-the-art schools were constructed through $155 million USAID Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP).