(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has taking a revolutionary step changed the name and design of health card across the country on Thursday.

According to ministry's spokesperson, the new name of health card will be "Quami Sehat Card" with design reflecting Pakistan and its people.

This new card will replace all existing health cards after completion of their expiry date starting from districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Quami Sehat Card project is not only one of the largest social health protection initiative but also a game changer when it comes to access quality health care services without financial constraints.

Enrolled beneficiaries of the program can avail indoor free treatment through Qaumi Sehat Card from any empaneled hospital across Pakistan using facility of inter district portability, he added.

He said that the currently Sehat Sahulat Program is working in 94 districts of Pakistan and the Federal government along with provincial governments is committed to expand the ambit of the program to all districts of Pakistan.

He said that any citizen of Pakistan can check his or her beneficiary eligibility status through a text service while sending CNIC number to "8500".

He said that Sehat Sahulat Program is a flagship program of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and participating provinces, providing free of cost health care services to poor, marginalized and vulnerable population.