ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Monday said the government was monitoring COVID-19's evolving situation on daily basis and taking the decisions accordingly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people and all provinces should provide support to the Federal government for controlling and stopping the spread of coronavirus at the large scale in the country.

He said every person should adopt precautionary measures against the coronavirus as it was a common enemy and proposed to avoid politics over the issue.

The leader of the House in Senate said the prime minister wanted to protect poor masses at this crucial hour so he (PM) was not in favour of the complete lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted time-bar type of lockdown because complete lockdown would create difficulties for the poor people, he added.

He said Sindh government spokesman had tried to create a wrong perception against the prime minister and attempted to make him as controversial regarding lockdown.

Replying to a question, he said lockdown decision would be taken with consultation and as per ground realities.

Shibli Faraz said health was a provincial subject after the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment and provinces were independent for taking decisions in that regard.

To another query, he said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza was discharging his responsibilities with the best of his services and removing him from the position in these crucial times would not be considered as an appropriate decision.