Govt most keen to economically empower South Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that development budget allocated for south Punjab during the current fiscal year was 66 percent more as compared to previous year's allocation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that development budget allocated for south Punjab during the current fiscal year was 66 percent more as compared to previous year's allocation.

Talking to media here, she said that the unprecedented allocation would help in removing the sense of deprivation of people of South Punjab.

She said that soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate another secretariat in Bahawalpur ,adding that rules of business would also be notified.

She said that government was making sincere efforts to give long term sustainable road map for socio-economic development of South Punjab with special focus on youth of the region.

Dr Firdous said for the first time Punjab government was going to fund a new cadet college in Fort Munro.

She said that incumbent government was fully committed to give equal opportunities for development and growthto all people.