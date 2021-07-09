UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Most Keen To Economically Empower South Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punjab: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that development budget allocated for south Punjab during the current fiscal year was 66 percent more as compared to previous year's allocation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that development budget allocated for south Punjab during the current fiscal year was 66 percent more as compared to previous year's allocation.

Talking to media here, she said that the unprecedented allocation would help in removing the sense of deprivation of people of South Punjab.

She said that soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate another secretariat in Bahawalpur ,adding that rules of business would also be notified.

She said that government was making sincere efforts to give long term sustainable road map for socio-economic development of South Punjab with special focus on youth of the region.

Dr Firdous said for the first time Punjab government was going to fund a new cadet college in Fort Munro.

She said that incumbent government was fully committed to give equal opportunities for development and growthto all people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Road Bahawalpur Media All Government

Recent Stories

FO holds book launching event under FM's public di ..

52 seconds ago

EU will 'never accept' two states on Cyprus: Von d ..

54 seconds ago

Milan snap up Tonali

56 seconds ago

'Heartbreaking' Olympic fan ban in Tokyo as virus ..

5 minutes ago

NA Speaker asks Ministry to discuss proposal regar ..

5 minutes ago

CS for gearing up vaccine drive; more than 9.7 mil ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.