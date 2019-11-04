Govt move to establish 'Literature Street' in Urdu Bazaar lauded

Laureates on Monday lauded the decision of the Punjab government for establishing Literature street in Urdu Bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Laureates on Monday lauded the decision of the Punjab government for establishing Literature street in urdu Bazaar.

Talking to APP noted critic and educationist Prof Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori said the decision of establishing Literature Street would help project the soft image of the country at a broader spectrum. He said that Lahore was an important learning seat in South Asia and a city of colleges & literature, adding that Literatry Street would help enhance the dignity, potential and recognition of Lahore city as Shehr-e-Adab.

Prominent play writer and critic Asghar Nadeem Syed said that academic and literary activities would improve a lot after establishing Literature street in Urdu Bazaar.

PTI central leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking stride to encourage tourism in the country.

He said that Literary Street would help internationalize the city's literary image by attracting tourists and literary figures to exchange ideas with intellectual stimulation and a humane understanding.

Meanwhile sources in Punjab Auqaf department said that during the next year, world level Iqbal Conference and International Fare of music and film would be organized in Lahore.

It may be mentioned that UNESCO recently put the name of Lahore in its list of 66 cities for 2019 that termed it as Unesco Creative Cities (UCC).

This has been announced by Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay, who said this step would favour `political and social innovation' in literature and improve the thought skill in youth.