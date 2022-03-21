UrduPoint.com

Govt Moves Reference To SC For Interpretation Of Article 63-A

Published March 21, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan filed the reference on behalf of President Arif Alvi who gave its approval under Article 186 of the constitution

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st , 2022) The government on Monday moved the reference to the Supreme Court for interpretation of Article 63-A.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan filed the reference on behalf of President Arif Alvi.

President Arif Alvi has approved to file a reference in the Supreme Court for interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution.

The approval has been given by the President under Article 186 of the constitution.

On the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has sought opinion of the apex court regarding the aims and objectives of Article 63 (A), its scope and other related matters.

The reference is being filed following reports of deviation of some members of the parliament and current situation of the country.

On March 18, 2022, The government decided to file a reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 for interpretation of Article 63-A.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the opinion of the apex court would be sought as to what would be the legal status of the votes of the party members who were explicitly involved in horse-trading and changing loyalties for the sake of money.

The reference would also seek opinion whether the disqualification of the members who change loyalties for economic gains would be for life time or they would be allowed to run for re-election.

Fawad Chaudhary said the Supreme Court would be prayed to conduct daily hearing to decide the reference.

