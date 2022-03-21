Govt moves reference to SC for interpretation of Article 63-A

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st , 2022) The government on Monday moved the reference to the Supreme Court for interpretation of Article 63-A.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan filed the reference on behalf of President Arif Alvi.

The approval has been given by the President under Article 186 of the constitution.

On the advice of the Prime Minister, the President has sought opinion of the apex court regarding the aims and objectives of Article 63 (A), its scope and other related matters.

The reference is being filed following reports of deviation of some members of the parliament and current situation of the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the opinion of the apex court would be sought as to what would be the legal status of the votes of the party members who were explicitly involved in horse-trading and changing loyalties for the sake of money.

The reference would also seek opinion whether the disqualification of the members who change loyalties for economic gains would be for life time or they would be allowed to run for re-election.

Fawad Chaudhary said the Supreme Court would be prayed to conduct daily hearing to decide the reference.