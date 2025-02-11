Govt moves to regulate rising medical colleges fees: Nelson Azeem

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Nelson Azeem has raised concerns over the sharp increase in medical colleges fees over the past decade, emphasizing the government's efforts to regulate them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Nelson Azeem has raised concerns over the sharp increase in medical colleges fees over the past decade, emphasizing the government's efforts to regulate them.

The issue was brought to attention in the National Assembly by MNA’s Ms. Aliya Kamran, Muhammad Usman Badini, . Noor Alam Khan, and Ms. Shahida Begum, who urged the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination to address the unprecedented fee hikes in medical colleges, which have caused widespread public distress.

Nelson highlighted that between 2010 and 2020, medical colleges fees stood at approximately PKR 997,000. However, following intervention by the Chief Justice and public protests, fees fluctuated between PKR 600,000 and PKR 900,000. In 2020, when the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), private institutions were given autonomy to set their own fees.

"During the PMC era (2020–2022), private institutions had complete control over fee structures, leading to an unchecked surge, with fees rising to between PKR 2 million and PKR 3 million," Nelson stated. "At that time, no regulatory body was in place to monitor them."

Following the reinstatement of PMDC in 2023, a review was conducted, mandating all medical institutions to submit a five-year fee schedule and justify any future hikes.

As a result, the prime minister intervened, forming a committee chaired by the deputy prime minister to address the issue.

This committee established a sub-committee, which audited financial records of medical colleges, assessed inflationary impacts, and compiled a comprehensive report. The report has now been submitted to the deputy prime minister, who will forward it to the prime minister for final approval.

Nelson assured that the committee has recommended significant fee reductions, aiming to provide much-needed relief to students and their families.

To another question he emphasised that "It is essential to increase the number of doctors and medical colleges," acknowledging that granting unregulated autonomy to private institutions led to exploitation.

To counteract this, the government is considering expanding seats in public medical colleges to bridge the gap.

"If students are required to pay PKR 3 million over five years, investment in the sector will increase. However, the government remains committed to reducing fees and will enforce regulations to ensure affordability," Nelson affirmed.

He further stated that once the committee’s recommendations receive approval, they will be swiftly implemented to provide relief to the public.