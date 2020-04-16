Govt moving in right direction: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan said on Thursday the government was moving ahead in right direction despite facing many challenges in the current situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan said on Thursday the government was moving ahead in right direction despite facing many challenges in the current situation.

In a press statement, Humayun Akhtar said the government had put focus on restoring the national economy rather than responding to politics.

He said the biggest challenge facing by the government was to save millions of lives and the government would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

He mentioned that after the 18th amendment in the constitution, many powers had been devolved to the provinces which could decide itself to close or open a business.

The PTI Leader maintained that the federal government were buying many ventilators, testing kits and other equipment from allover the world to deal with coronavirus and the equipment were being provided to provinces as per their need.

Humayun Akhtar Khan said the government was providing relief to the people despiteshortage of resources, adding that relief provided by the central bank was also part ofthe government policy.