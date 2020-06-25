UrduPoint.com
Govt Moving Towards Right Direction To Achieve Targets Of Good Governance: Asad Umer

Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said the government of Pakistan of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was moving towards right direction to achieve targets of good governance.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said the people voted for PTI government to bring change in the country. He stated that after presenting report of sugar commission before public, the real change has begun.

He said elite class in Pakistan was thinking that no report regarding sugar mafia would be published but the PTI leadership had removed such perception by taking action against the responsible elements involved in corruption and sugar crisis.

The PTI government was committed to streamline the system, he said adding that present leadership would eliminate corruption from the society at all cost. Commenting on Fawad Chaudhry's statement on media, he said the minister for science and technology was not damaging the party image.

To a question about rising case of coronavirus, and bleak indicators of economy, he said the country was passing through a difficult phase due to virus pandemic. He claimed that economic figure was improving before emergence of this dangerous virus, but after the pandemic, he added, "We had to face economic crunch." He hoped that incumbent government would cope all difficulties with courage and determination.

