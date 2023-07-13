Open Menu

Govt Mulling Hajj Through Road, Ferry Service: Talha Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Thursday said Hajj through ferry service and by road was under the government's consideration in order to provide maximum relief to the Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood on Thursday said Hajj through ferry service and by road was under the government's consideration in order to provide maximum relief to the Pakistani pilgrims.

He said it was first time that the Religious Ministry had returned an amount of Rs 4.5 billion to the Hajj pilgrims this year and was in the process to return over Rs 2 billion more.

The minister was addressing the convention of All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC).

The participants of the convention viewed that the Hajj 2023 was a transparent and scandal-free Hajj in the country's history.

The minister assured that the services in the next Hajj programme would be better and efforts would be made to minimize the expenses.

.

"I performed Hajj as a common man and keenly observed the problems faced by the pilgrims, and I will try to resolve the same with the blessings of the Almighty," he added.

Journalists and media workers should also be included in the Hajj quota system like other organizations, he said, assuring that he would take tangible actions in that regard.

"Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman truly loves Pakistan. I found him very emotional about Pakistan," the minister added.

He congratulated the newly elected APNEC Chairman Muhammad Siddique Sanghar, Secretary General Dara Zafar and all other members.

President of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors Khushnood Ali Khan, on the occasion, said the minister had set a remarkable example by performing Hajj as a common man without any protocol.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Road Man Same Sanghar Turkish Lira Mohammed Bin Salman Media All Government Billion

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

4 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

18 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

18 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

22 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

29 minutes ago
US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

29 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

36 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

36 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

36 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

36 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan