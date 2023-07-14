Open Menu

Govt Mulling Hajj Through Road, Ferry Service: Talha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:44 PM

The federal minister assures that the services in the next Hajj programme will be better and efforts would be made to minimize the expenses.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Talha Mehmood says Hajj through ferry service and by road is under the government's consideration to provide maximum relief to the Pakistani pilgrims.

Addressing the convention of All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation in Islamabad , the Minister assured that the services in the next Hajj programme would be better and efforts would be made to minimize the expenses.

He said it was first time that the Religious Ministry had returned an amount of 4.5 billion rupees to the Hajj pilgrims this year and is in the process to return over two billion rupees more.

