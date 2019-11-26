Govt mulling proposal to shift injectable drugs on oral to help stop spread of viral diseases: Minister

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that the federal government was mulling a proposal to shift the injectable drugs on oral to help stop spread of viral diseases through injectable syringes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that the Federal government was mulling a proposal to shift the injectable drugs on oral to help stop spread of viral diseases through injectable syringes.

"There has been an alarming rise in spread of blood-borne diseases through syringes. Especially, poor in slums or drug users fall prey to such diseases which spread through syringes. So we are mulling to stop use of syringes and rather shift to oral consumption of medicines," the minister said while addressing the participants here at a conference held here at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) titled "National Youth Conference on Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said a press release issued here.

Dr Mohammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of QAU and other prominent scholars were also present on the occasion. Afridi said that the world needed to stop the Hindutva regime in India suppressing and strangulating its minorities under its agenda of turning India into a Hindu extremist regime. "Pakistan will keep exposing the real face of the chauvinist regime in India to tell the world how Hindutva regime is using oppressive tactics against its minorities," he said and added that the world needed to intervene and stop human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). "Youth is the hope and future of Pakistan.

QAU is the best varsity and we need to get it into the best universities of the world," he said. Afridi said that Ministry of Narcotics Control had done wonders in helping eradicate the menace of illicit drugs from the country.

"We have on our credit the highest seizes of drugs. Pakistan attained poppy free status since 2001 and we also have highest number of convictions of criminals involved in narcotics trade. Pakistan has developed one of the biggest data banks of criminals involved in crimes related to drugs and money laundering," he said.

Afridi said Pakistan was implementing reforms to enable the state institutions to ensure taking care of weaker segments the society. "Pakistani youth is being confused through fake news and hybrid war but we need to defeat this anti-Pakistan propaganda through our resolve and will power. Let's make the whole world realised that now we are committed to implementing the SDGs," he said. He urged the youth to rise and shine with their abilities to better serve Pakistan.

"Never undermine yourself. Start believing and valuing yourselves. Youth of Pakistan is dynamic and blessed with enormous capabilities and they are shining in across the world. The way our stars are impressing the people worldwide is a ray of hope for us," he added. Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Ali welcomed the guests and pledged to implement all SDGs in QAU.