Govt Mulls Establishing Buddha University: Qadri

Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday said that the government was considering to establish Buddha University in Peshawar or Swat.

Talking to a delegation of Thailand led by Monk Aryan Chachawan, he said Buddha week would be celebrated in Pakistan.

A book would be written on historical sites of Buddha, said press release issued here.

Thai suggestions for promotion of religious tourism would be welcomed, he added.

The incumbent government was working to increase tourism of historic religious places of minorities.

The opening of Kartarpur corridor proved that Pakistan respected minorities, the minister said.

He said the government was ensuring comprehensive security of religious tourists.

Your Thoughts and Comments

