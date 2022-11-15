UrduPoint.com

Govt Mulls Over Punitive Action Against Imran Khan For Damaging Country's Security, Integrity: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Govt mulls over punitive action against Imran Khan for damaging country's security, integrity: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the government was mulling over a punitive action against PTI chief Imran Khan for damaging national solidarity, security and integrity for his vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the government was mulling over a punitive action against PTI chief Imran Khan for damaging national solidarity, security and integrity for his vested interests.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, the Defence Minister clarified that no one had the right to harm the country's prestige and honour.

Khawaja Asif said, "Imran Khan has committed a crime against the state by damaging the country's bilateral relations and national cohesion.

" He also brushed aside hearsay on the upcoming Chief of Army Staff (COAS)'s nomination and said there was no deadlock on the nomination of the COAS as the process did not start yet.

In response to media queries, he said, "The process for the appointment of new COAS will start from November 18-19 and the nominations will be shared by the Pakistan Army."Replying to another query, he rejected the possibility of any favourites among the nominees of a new COAS. "There is no favourite of the government."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Defence Minister Army Parliament November Media From Government

Recent Stories

Bike lifter gang busted, two held

Bike lifter gang busted, two held

1 minute ago
 Wireless Control Center named after Inspector Imra ..

Wireless Control Center named after Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed

1 minute ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Address ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Address Implications of Sanctions Agai ..

1 minute ago
 US Commission Urges Congress to Prepare Retaliator ..

US Commission Urges Congress to Prepare Retaliatory Trade Measures Against China

5 minutes ago
 COAS visits PMA Kakul, Baloch Regimental Centre

COAS visits PMA Kakul, Baloch Regimental Centre

5 minutes ago
 Mepco completes 9 ABC projects to minimize losses

Mepco completes 9 ABC projects to minimize losses

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.