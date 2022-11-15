(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the government was mulling over a punitive action against PTI chief Imran Khan for damaging national solidarity, security and integrity for his vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the government was mulling over a punitive action against PTI chief Imran Khan for damaging national solidarity, security and integrity for his vested interests.

Talking to media outside the Parliament, the Defence Minister clarified that no one had the right to harm the country's prestige and honour.

Khawaja Asif said, "Imran Khan has committed a crime against the state by damaging the country's bilateral relations and national cohesion.

" He also brushed aside hearsay on the upcoming Chief of Army Staff (COAS)'s nomination and said there was no deadlock on the nomination of the COAS as the process did not start yet.

In response to media queries, he said, "The process for the appointment of new COAS will start from November 18-19 and the nominations will be shared by the Pakistan Army."Replying to another query, he rejected the possibility of any favourites among the nominees of a new COAS. "There is no favourite of the government."