Govt Municipal Graduate College wins positions in Iqbaliyat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road has won top positions in division level Iqbaliyat contests.

Hafiz Izaj won the first position in Qirat, Wasif Ali Wasif secured the first position in Naat Khawani and Hafiz Ijaz won the second position in Mushaira.

College Principal Prof Khalid Hasan, teachers and students congratulated the position-holders.