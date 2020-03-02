UrduPoint.com
Govt Murray College, Rescue 11222 Sign MoU

Government Murray College Sialkot and Punjab Emergency Services on Monday signed an MoU, under which students of college would perform duties as rescuers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Government Murray College Sialkot and Punjab Emergency Services on Monday signed an MoU, under which students of college would perform duties as rescuers.

According to Rescue 1122, Principal Government Murray College, Prof Javed Akhtar and District Emergency Officer, Syed Kamal Abid signed MoU.

Under the MoU, the Rescue 1122 would provide training including fire-fighting, first-aid and other emergency related exercises to the students.

The students of college would perform duties with officials of Rescue 1122 during different emergencies.

