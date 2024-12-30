BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Public Accounts Committee Punjab Chairman Ali Haider Gilani urged the government to remove the reservations of the PPP about implementation of the power share agreement.

Talking to media persons after offering condolences on the death of mother of PPP ticket holder Kamran Yusuf here Monday, he said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clear cut articulated his stance over the power sharing agreement with the government before it was formed following the election.

He emphasised that the PPP would continue to fight for rights of the common man. He said that workers were backbone of the party.

The party's local leadership including Falak Sher, Noman Rashid, Abdul Rashid, Somi Gujar, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ghulam Haider, Iqbal Narow, Mehboob Rabbani, Javed Pasha, Safdar Akash, Hafiz Fayyaz, Malik Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Ishtiaq Ahmed Owaisi were also present.