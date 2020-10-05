Govt must implement COVID-19 SOPs: Doctor Qaiser

UrduPoint.com
Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary General of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaiser Sajjad on Monday urged the Government for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOP's to stop spread of the virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people were continuously ignoring the precautionary measures against the deadly virus which could make cause to spread it at large scale.

He urged that the government should adopt strict position for implementing SOPs against the pandemic of coronavirus, adding second wave of the deadly virus could be more dangerous as compared to first.

Another Expert of the Pandemic Diseases Doctor Ahmed Mukhtar said coronavirus was already existing in the country so everyone should be adopted SOPs for containing it from spreading to big level.

He said unfortunately the people were not caring regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in these days so this attitude could be mad major cause to spread it at large scale and it would be difficult to treat it easily in days to come.

He said coronavirus had made a global challenge and those countries who had rich economic resources and had modern technologies they were also facing difficulties to combat against the deadly virus.

He said people should have to adopt precautionary measures against it as prevention is better than cure.

He said the government should adopt strict policy for implementing its SOPs to combat COVID-19 which it had already issued for the purpose.

