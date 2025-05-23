Govt, nation determined for success in economic field: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said after the success of Marka-e-Haq, the government of Pakistan and the whole Pakistani nation was determined for success and historic victory in the economic field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said after the success of Marka-e-Haq, the government of Pakistan and the whole Pakistani nation was determined for success and historic victory in the economic field.

He was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of Presidents of Chambers of Commerce from all across the country.

He said the government in collaboration with the private sector and with the grace of Allah Almighty will emerge as a world economic power.

He underscored the need for reinvigorating the private sector for achieving self-sufficiency.

He said it was foremost priority of the government of Pakistan to protect rights of the business community and provide them a conducive environment for profitable business.

He said the government was taking different measures for promotion of small and medium enterprises.

He said the government was implementing a policy of easy business to bring down the cost of doing business.

Steps were being taken to ensure access to easy business loans and to bring cost of electricity down, he added.

The prime minister said tax evasion was absolutely unacceptable and all steps would be taken to stop it.

He underlined the need for introduction of modern technology in the country's industries.

Women have an important role to play in the economic progress of the country, he remarked.

He said the government will extend complete cooperation to the businesswomen in their economic activities so that they could play an active role in the country's progress.

The members of the delegation pay tribute to the prime minister and Pakistan army for their historic win in Marka-e-Haq.

They thanked the prime minister for the correct economic policies of the government and gradual improvement in the business conditions.

The performance of the stock exchange had gradually improved in the last two years which was reflective of the fact that the government economic policies were moving in the right direction, they added.

They reiterated to extend complete cooperation to the government of Pakistan for its steps for the country's development and for public welfare and well being.

The members of the delegation appreciated the reforms undertaken in the Federal board of Revenue and gave suggestions for making the reforms business friendly.

The delegation presented suggestions for budget for the next financial year. The prime minister instructed the finance minister to consider these suggestions.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Industries Rana Tanvir Hussain, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar and high ranking officials of relevant departments attended the meeting.

