Govt National College Wins Inter-collegiate Cricket Tournament

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The final match of Pakistan Army Inter-Collegiate cricket Tournament was played between Government National College Morning V/S Government Islamia Arts College at KGA Ground Near Numaish Chorangi.

Government National College won the final match by 9 wickets, according to a communiqué here on Sunday.

Government Islamia Arts College batted first and scored 128 runs in 20 overs all out. The Government National College achieved the target in 11 overs.

Sufyan scored 91 runs and remained not out.

Abdullah, captain of the National College team scored 22 runs and Ibne Abbas scored 17 runs not out.

Assistant Commissioner District East Asma batool was the chief guest on the occasion.

