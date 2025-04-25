Open Menu

Govt, National Leadership Fully Prepared To Eliminate Malaria Disease

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Govt, national leadership fully prepared to eliminate Malaria disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the government and national leadership were fully prepared to reach remote areas and achieve the goals to eradicate the disease through national malaria programs and reforms and strategies within the health system.

In his message on World Malaria Day, the prime minister said the Day was an occasion observed globally to renew the commitment to practical measures, the elimination of malaria, and the determination to go to the utmost lengths in the fight against this curable disease.

"This year’s theme — “Accelerate the fight against malaria with investments, innovation, and action” — aims to re-energize efforts at all levels, from global policy to community action, to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination," the prime minister said.

He called upon all stakeholders — government, civil society, health workers, and the international community — to unite and work collectively for this vital mission.

