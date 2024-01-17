Govt Nears Approval For National Space Rules
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Federal government is on the verge of finalizing the National Space Rules, marking a significant stride in the execution of the National Space Policy.
After thorough consultations with vital stakeholders, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of IT and Telecom, PEMRA, SPARCO, and other key entities, these regulations are poised for official approval.
The National Space Rules are designed to lay the foundation for the establishment of the National Space Agency (NSA) under the National Space Policy.
The rules are set to define the composition and powers of the NSA, providing a comprehensive framework for its functioning.
Sources reveal that upon the approval of the rules and the subsequent formation of the NSA, a streamlined registration process for satellites will be initiated.
Satellites registered with the NSA will then be eligible to obtain licenses from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s space capabilities.
Under the visionary National Space Policy, the registration process for satellites has been notably simplified.
Instead of navigating through multiple government agencies, satellite operators will now only need to approach the National Space Agency for registration.
After obtaining necessary clearances from relevant authorities, the NSA will grant registration to satellites, allowing operators to access services from these registered satellites.
The move comes after the Caretaker federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first-ever space policy on December 13, 2023. The policy, encapsulated in the National Space Program 2047, reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing space activities within the country.
