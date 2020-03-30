Govt need to ensure transparency in distribution of relief goods among deserving people:QWP provincial Chairman

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Monday that the government should ensure transparency in the registration and subsequent distribution of relief goods among the deserving people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Monday that the government should ensure transparency in the registration and subsequent distribution of relief goods among the deserving people.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor here, he said that the government should avoid playing politics over this important issue to provide relief to the needy and the less fortunate ones to enable them to cope with the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The downtrodden segments of the society would be affected the most due to the measures being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus, therefore, the government must ensure transparency in the distribution of the relief goods," he added.