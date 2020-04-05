Govt need to waive off duties, taxes for NGOs; extending affordable relief items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) and National Humanitarian Network (NHN) had urged the government to waive off all duties and taxes for nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to ensure the delivery of required relief and support items at affordable costs.

Talking to APP, Country Director NHN Brig (R) Sajid Naeem said both PHF and NHN as platforms of active and credible International and National NGOs and humanitarian workers from across Pakistan were offering support in humanitarian situation mainly focusing on critical areas of food security and nutrition programmes, Livelihood uplift and economic empowerment.

"Members of these forums are well experienced in dealing with emergencies across the globe and within the country. These platforms can assist the government of Pakistan especially the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) in the field operations.

These platforms can offer sizeable outreach support to government efforts, especially to reach difficult and remote areas, accessing communities, identifying people in need and raising awareness on safe practices and preventive measures through nationwide campaigns," she added. The organizations, she said, who were part of both networks had started their health facilities to support the government in dealing with the pandemic and would make all out efforts to arrange all required medical kits and equipment without any cost, efficiently.

She mentioned that PHF and NHN also requested the government that all medical equipment, kits, machinery etc. brought in to fight COVID19 or corona virus should be dealt as most urgent at port of entry and procedures be made efficient to save on critical time.

The forums had also demanded the government to define a clear humanitarian response plan inculcating and formalizing role and contribution of both all stakeholders including PHF and NHN. "Both entities can support NDMA in developing strategic frameworks for the response with all essential requirements for ensuring efficiency both in operations and information dissemination." The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) and National Humanitarian Network (NHN) re-affirm their resolve to support efforts and initiatives of the Government of Pakistan in challenging times and offer full support for its relief assistance operations.

The forums, she said appreciated the clear commitment and resolve shown by Federal and Provincial governments in ensuring quality and timely medical care being provided to the affected of corona virus pandemic.

The forums also appreciated the timely decision of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) allowing National and International NGO's to step-up their efforts for supporting NDMA and PDMAs and all other local, provincial and national authorities fighting against COVID-19 outbreak.

"The decision indicates confidence of the government on the role and contribution of INGOs in the past in tackling such national catastrophes and will galvanize the humanitarian resources and efforts through humanitarian organizations working across the country." She mentioned that the forums had deeply lauded the commitment and voluntary spirit of frontline healthcare facilitators, paramedics, law enforcement, army personnel and, their families helping out citizens by risking their lives. "Their commitment and sacrifices are and will be deeply appreciated." /778