Govt needs public support to fulfill ongoing projects on time: Ishtiaq Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar on Sunday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to solve the problems of the people according to its manifesto.

He said"The provincial government is providing quality education and health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Peshawar."He said"The provincial government is taking maximum measures for the welfare of the people under the available resources."He said"The provincial government fully believes in transparency, so the people should also go ahead and give full support in fulfilling the government projects so that all the development schemes can be completed not only on time."