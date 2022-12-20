Govt needs support of citizens, stakeholders to save energy: Qamar Zaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that country was facing economic and energy crisis and the government needed support of its citizen and all other stakeholders to conserve energy and overcome the crisis.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

He said that the government was taking various steps to overcome the energy crisis and boost the national economy.

He hoped that all provincial governments, political parties and business community would support and endorse the government's stance and strategy to deal with the current energy situation.

The PM aide said that the collision government and the nation were supporting the stance of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the ongoing situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the incumbent government would highlight the Kashmir issue at all global forums.