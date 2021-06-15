UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Neither Indulged In Creating Rumpus In NA, Nor Desired So: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:49 AM

Govt neither indulged in creating rumpus in NA, nor desired so: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government neither indulged in creating rumpus in the Parliament nor desired so

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government neither indulged in creating rumpus in the Parliament nor desired so.

"Members of the opposition parties have every right to criticize but parameters should be determined," Qureshi said while talking to the media here at the Parliament House.

He referred to the behaviour of opposition members during the budget speech of finance minister in the National Assembly on Friday and questioned as to who was creating rumpus and using unparliamentary language.

"To which party the women members, who left their seats and approached the treasury benches, belonged?" Qureshi asked.

"In such a situation when the members of treasury were perturbed over the attitude of opposition, I tried to resolve the matter and sought time from the Speaker on a point of order, but could not talk and the House was adjourned," the foreign minister explained.

He said the opposition had the right to debate, but the government members should also be allowed to present their stance.

"It is not appropriate that you come, speak and leave [the House]. And your members do not let the government side to present its point of view," he remarked.

Qureshi further said there was no one-way traffic in democracy, which moved ahead on two wheels. "If such an attitude continues, we will not be able to move forward," he added.

\932

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Democracy Budget Traffic Women Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

24 minutes ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

2 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

1 hour ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

1 hour ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.