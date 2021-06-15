Govt neither indulged in creating rumpus in NA, nor desired so: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government neither indulged in creating rumpus in the Parliament nor desired so

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government neither indulged in creating rumpus in the Parliament nor desired so.

"Members of the opposition parties have every right to criticize but parameters should be determined," Qureshi said while talking to the media here at the Parliament House.

He referred to the behaviour of opposition members during the budget speech of finance minister in the National Assembly on Friday and questioned as to who was creating rumpus and using unparliamentary language.

"To which party the women members, who left their seats and approached the treasury benches, belonged?" Qureshi asked.

"In such a situation when the members of treasury were perturbed over the attitude of opposition, I tried to resolve the matter and sought time from the Speaker on a point of order, but could not talk and the House was adjourned," the foreign minister explained.

He said the opposition had the right to debate, but the government members should also be allowed to present their stance.

"It is not appropriate that you come, speak and leave [the House]. And your members do not let the government side to present its point of view," he remarked.

Qureshi further said there was no one-way traffic in democracy, which moved ahead on two wheels. "If such an attitude continues, we will not be able to move forward," he added.

\932