UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Never Afraid Of PDM: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Govt never afraid of PDM: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government had never afraid of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or its tactics which it adopted to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said 11 political parties had united in the shape of PDM just for toppling the present government but it was disintegrated by the differences among them.

He said inflation was the real challange for the government as it was making efforts to reduce it.

He hoped that the government would overcome on the matter of inflation in coming months through prudent policies, adding the government inherited different challanges including fragile economy, huge burden of loans, current account deficit.

He said PTI was the only political party of the country which was strictly against corruption and status quo and time has to come to remove both the menace from the society.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never make any compromise over the issue of accountability of the corrupts and he would not allow any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

38 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribu ..

38 minutes ago

UN Envoy on Myanmar Urges Military to Uphold Right ..

48 minutes ago

Myanmar's military putting country's future at ris ..

48 minutes ago

Armenian court drops vote-rigging charges against ..

31 minutes ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over train colli ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.