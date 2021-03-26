Govt never afraid of PDM: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government had never afraid of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or its tactics which it adopted to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said 11 political parties had united in the shape of PDM just for toppling the present government but it was disintegrated by the differences among them.

He said inflation was the real challange for the government as it was making efforts to reduce it.

He hoped that the government would overcome on the matter of inflation in coming months through prudent policies, adding the government inherited different challanges including fragile economy, huge burden of loans, current account deficit.

He said PTI was the only political party of the country which was strictly against corruption and status quo and time has to come to remove both the menace from the society.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never make any compromise over the issue of accountability of the corrupts and he would not allow any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody.