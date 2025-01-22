Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Wednesday that the government has never closed the doors to dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was consistently tried to resolving issues through constructive political engagement.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has attempted to exert pressure on the government through various means, including international lobbying and disruptive activities, but to no avail.

He stated that PTI is now focusing on negotiations, but with an emphasis on personal gains rather than national interests.

"Using a political process like dialogue to serve personal benefits is fundamentally wrong," he remarked, adding that PTI seems reluctant to engage in meaningful talks.

He urged PTI to support the national cause and put national interest ahead of personal and political agendas.