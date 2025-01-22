Open Menu

Govt Never Closed Doors To Dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal

Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Wednesday that the government has never closed the doors to dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Wednesday that the government has never closed the doors to dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was consistently tried to resolving issues through constructive political engagement.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has attempted to exert pressure on the government through various means, including international lobbying and disruptive activities, but to no avail.

He stated that PTI is now focusing on negotiations, but with an emphasis on personal gains rather than national interests.

"Using a political process like dialogue to serve personal benefits is fundamentally wrong," he remarked, adding that PTI seems reluctant to engage in meaningful talks.

He urged PTI to support the national cause and put national interest ahead of personal and political agendas.

Recent Stories

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

14 seconds ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

33 seconds ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

34 seconds ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

25 seconds ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

26 seconds ago
 Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Af ..

Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal

28 seconds ago
AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif fo ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for generous financial support

29 seconds ago
 Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor

Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor

31 seconds ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic par ..

Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch Univers ..

46 minutes ago
 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 202 ..

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA

45 minutes ago
 Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare project ..

Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told

45 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center

Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan