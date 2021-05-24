UrduPoint.com
Govt Never Compromise On Accountability Against Plunderers: Ali Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Govt never compromise on accountability against plunderers: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the incumbent government would not make any compromise on accountability process across the board against plunderers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said no group could blackmail the government on development funds which had already been spent in all Constituencies before the upcoming Federal budget 2021-22.

The criticism in a democratic system was the beauty of democracy, he said.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered looted money which was a good sign.

More Stories From Pakistan

