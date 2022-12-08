Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said government has never objected to hold talks with PTI on any issue

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said government has never objected to hold talks with PTI on any issue.

"There is no obstacle from our side if it is discussed at a reasonable level", he added.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira urged PTI to come to the parliament to have discussion on their demands, including the demand for early elections.

In response to a query about Mian Nawaz Sharif's impending return, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the PML-N leaders frequently claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan very soon, and will lead the upcoming election campaign.