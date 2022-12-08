UrduPoint.com

Govt. Never Object To Hold Talks With PTI: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said government has never objected to hold talks with PTI on any issue

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said government has never objected to hold talks with PTI on any issue.

"There is no obstacle from our side if it is discussed at a reasonable level", he added.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira urged PTI to come to the parliament to have discussion on their demands, including the demand for early elections.

In response to a query about Mian Nawaz Sharif's impending return, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the PML-N leaders frequently claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan very soon, and will lead the upcoming election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Qamar Zaman Kaira Lead From Government

Recent Stories

President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

48 seconds ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

51 seconds ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

52 seconds ago
 New York Times workers stage first strike in 40 ye ..

New York Times workers stage first strike in 40 years

5 minutes ago
 Daily Mail's apology to PM - 'slap on the face of ..

Daily Mail's apology to PM - 'slap on the face of opponents': Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

5 minutes ago
 On Int'l Anti-Corruption Day, leadership reaffirms ..

On Int'l Anti-Corruption Day, leadership reaffirms resolve to achieve corruption ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.